In the stadium where Milan won the Scudetto last year, Napoli extends to +18 on their pursuers and takes a further step towards the tricolor. At Mapei, against Sassuolo, Spalletti’s team won 2-0 thanks to goals from the usual Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, both of whom scored in the first half. Among the Emilians, Laurienté’s performance should be underlined: a post and a goal disallowed for him

