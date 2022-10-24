The Verona coach: “I have faith in the boys, we will never give up, but we have to eliminate mistakes”
Salvatore Bocchetti comments to Sky about Verona’s defeat in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. These are the words of the Verona coach.
“There is great regret, we have created a lot but we have not managed to finalize. I still have great faith in the boys, we must continue like this. Veloso had spent a lot, we have solutions on the bench. We have a lot of confidence to be able to do it, we will never give up. We have to put one piece at a time, the players have given everything and this is worth more than everything to me. Then it is clear that we have to eliminate mistakes to score points. . The ranking? I repeat, I have faith in these guys, we are Hellas and we never give up. I hope to recover as many players as possible to have a wider squad. On Monday with Roma we want to have a great game “.
October 24, 2022 (change October 24, 2022 | 23:23)
