Chelsea are prepared to make Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi one of the top earners in the Premier League in order to sign the 18-year-old. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

The Blues are also confident they can win the race for Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, even without Champions League football next season. (90 minutes) external-link

Liverpool have made Brighton’s Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, 24, their top midfield target this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, is set to reject a move to Saudi Arabia and remain in Europe once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season. (Evening Standard) external-link

England striker Harry Kane, 29, will wait to reassess a new contract at Tottenham once the club has appointed a new manager, amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90 minutes) external-link

Manchester City and Liverpool are eyeing Chelsea’s 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Brighton. (Standard) external-link

In addition to Colwill, Liverpool are also interested in Chelsea’s England midfielders Conor Gallagher, 23, and Mason Mount, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

But Chelsea are expected to make a final push to convince Mount to sign a new contract. (ESPN) external-link

The Blues have held talks with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, 38, as the club’s search for a new permanent manager continues. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City are among a number of clubs monitoring Portsmouth’s 16-year-old English wing-back Koby Mottoh. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester City captain and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32. (90 minutes) external-link

Chelsea could sell as many as nine first-team players in order to balance their finances, with United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, among those that could leave. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are among a number of clubs tracking Lyon and France Under-21 winger Bradley Barcola, 20. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Roma are interested in signing 31-year-old Brazil forward Roberto Firmino when his contract with Liverpool expires this summer. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Roma are also considering signing Leicester City and England full-back James Justin, 25, on loan with an option to make the move permanent for a 20m euro (£17.7m) fee. (Transfer market – in Italian) external-link

Fulham will set a £60m asking price for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is a target for Manchester United. (Metro) external-link