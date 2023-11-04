Saudi Arabia to host 2034 World Cup – Sport Marketing News

It seems that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will host the FIFA World Cup 2034 after the only likely alternative, Australia, rejected the offer. This will be the second time the Middle East has hosted the tournament, following last year’s 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This news will have a major impact on both football’s commercial branding landscape and Saudi Arabia’s soft power as a nation. In fact, Qatar entered the top 25 of the Global Soft Power Index this year for the first time, after hosting the World Cup last year.

Brand Financethe world‘s leading independent brand valuation and strategic consultancy, can provide two leading expert analysts for commentary and media interviews on these two complementary issues: Hugo Hensley, Head of Sports Services at Brand Finance and Konrad Jagodzinski, Place Branding Director at Brand Finance.

Hugo Hensley he claims: ”The fact that Saudi Arabia hosted the 2034 World Cup is a significant event for both the country and the sport of football. It is an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to showcase its culture and hospitality to the world and promote itself as a business and tourism destination.”

“For brands, the World Cup represents an important sponsorship opportunity. However, it is important to carefully measure the impact of the sponsorship on brand value to ensure it is a worthwhile investment. Brands need to do this by tracking brand value over time and measuring the impact of specific marketing activities, such as sponsorship.”

Konrad Jagodziński comment: ”Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup represents a significant opportunity for the country to strengthen its soft power. The tournament will provide Saudi Arabia with a platform to showcase its culture and hospitality to the world and position itself as a business and tourism destination.”

“Qatar enjoyed a significant and immediate improvement in the Global Soft Power Index rankings in connection with the World Cup, entering the world‘s top 25 for the first time. Brand Finance research conducted in the autumn of 2022 found that, thanks to media and fan interest in the run-up to the event, Qatar improved significantly in global rankings of familiarity, reputation, influence, culture and heritage, as well as specifically to be a leader in sport and offer an attractive lifestyle. The research we are conducting now will tell us about the event’s legacy. The 2034 World Cup will be an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to equally tell its story to the world and shape its own narrative.”

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has said it will invest heavily in infrastructure and facilities to prepare for the World Cup. The country plans to build new stadiums and renovate existing ones, as well as improve the transportation and housing network.