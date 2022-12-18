The world champion coach: “All those who dream of playing for the Argentine national team should take an example from these guys”
Another Lionel on top of the world. The spotlights are taken – obviously – by almost all Lionel Messi, but this third World Cup also bears the signature of Lionel Scaloni. Seleccion, Albiceleste and for some time now also “Scaloneta”: this is how the Argentine national football team is called, honoring the name of its coach.
The prime word
“With all the criticism we’ve received so far, I want to tell people to enjoy this victory – the coach exulted after the award ceremony, words collected by the Argentine newspaper El Clarin -. All those who have the dream of playing for the Argentine national team do what they have did these guys.”
December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 19:55)
