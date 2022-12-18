Home Sports Scaloni after Argentina-France: “After the criticisms, now is the time to enjoy”
Sports

Scaloni after Argentina-France: “After the criticisms, now is the time to enjoy”

by admin
Scaloni after Argentina-France: “After the criticisms, now is the time to enjoy”

The world champion coach: “All those who dream of playing for the Argentine national team should take an example from these guys”

Another Lionel on top of the world. The spotlights are taken – obviously – by almost all Lionel Messi, but this third World Cup also bears the signature of Lionel Scaloni. Seleccion, Albiceleste and for some time now also “Scaloneta”: this is how the Argentine national football team is called, honoring the name of its coach.

The prime word

“With all the criticism we’ve received so far, I want to tell people to enjoy this victory – the coach exulted after the award ceremony, words collected by the Argentine newspaper El Clarin -. All those who have the dream of playing for the Argentine national team do what they have did these guys.”

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 19:55)

© breaking latest news

See also  Vlasic, the World Cup ends with a third place. After 28 years a grenade is back on the podium

You may also like

An unwatchable Apu sinks in Nardò but goes...

Argentina “campeon”, also the former Juventus players De...

Giroud furious at the substitution in the 41st...

World Cup-Messi Angel scored Mbappe’s double call Argentina...

The World Cup is decided in extra time:...

Cycling: Cavendish will race in 2023 with Astana....

Lotito: “Mihajlovic, a friend and an example of...

World champions! Imoco Conegliano wins the Club World...

Mourning in journalism, the lesson of Sconcerti

See you at 8 o’clock in the news丨The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy