Scarpa MAESTRALE, the technical and specialized boot known throughout the world of ski mountaineering, is the perfect ally for those who want to surpass themselves. SCARPA, with this proposal for winter 23/24, revives the orange legend.

Scarpa Maestrale, the legendary ski mountaineering boot

Constant and intense like the wind from which it takes its name, the renowned SCARPA Maestrale ski boot has continued to dominate the market for over a decade, winning the hearts of the most passionate ski mountaineers, as a trusted travel companion for unforgettable adventures.

And freerider Bruno Compagnet, symbol of the passion for the outdoors and fresh snow, has seen so many extraordinary views. With the new Mistral at his feet, he crossed Sicily and Norway last winter in the breathtaking shots that see him as the protagonist.

From the Arctic Circle to Sicily

“From the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean Islands: with time and experience I became a “mountain skier” – says Bruno – and my activity was spontaneously oriented towards the search for original itineraries where the journey, the adventure and the environment are an integral part of my choices and decisions.

The ski boot is something very personal and extremely intimate… Maestrale responds completely to my needs, easy to put on, comfortable uphill and downhill. The best proof is that it is easily forgotten once worn.”

Scarpa Maestrale: for ski mountaineers of all levels

MAESTRALE – whose first model dates back to 2010 – has always been the ideal boot for ski mountaineers of all levels, from beginner to advanced. The perfect ally for an unforgettable sporting experience, it provides support both when climbing and descending, where snow conditions can be difficult and variable.

Intuition thermoformable liner

The pleasure of skiing is ensured by the Intuition thermoformable liner which allows for total customization of the fit. The shell ensures high level control thanks to Carbon Core technology: an over-injected carbon insert which, in addition to guaranteeing excellent dynamism, makes the Maestrale the lightest boot of its kind.

Designed from a sustainable perspective, it is completely PVC Free and made of Pebax Rnew®, a material derived from renewable sources.

Integrated RECCO technology

Even the closure systems, crucial elements to guarantee maximum comfort and performance when using the boots, are characterized as top of the range. The Wave Closure M-LITE system allows for a snug fit, allowing precise adaptation to all foot types and volumes. The POWER STRAP, always strictly PVC Free, features a Velcro® closure system that maintains constant direct contact of the tongue on the tibia, even during the fastest changes of direction. It integrates RECCO technology, which allows professional rescue organizations to quickly trace the skier in the event of an avalanche accident.

Maestrale confirms itself as a versatile boot, which with its continuous ability to adapt is characterized as the true game changer on the market, paving the way for modern ski mountaineering, more alpine oriented but without sacrificing technicality and lightness.

READ ALSO: Responsible ski mountaineering: how to have fun while preserving nature

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

