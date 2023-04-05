80 of boredom plus 10 of madness.

– At the Allianz Stadium the first leg of a semi-final of the Italian Cup is staged, which is objectively worth more than a semi-final, given the way in which the draw of the tournament opened in the lower part. Juventus and Inter are well aware of this and set up a game to which at least a couple of the rights of Pennac’s player could be applied, but which in the finale it offers flashes of fun, hysteria and lucid madness;

– The starting lineups express the moments and wishes of the two coaches quite well. Behind the respective 3-5-2 there are a Inzaghi who wants to compete fully in all three tournaments in which he is still engaged and who tries to find energy from rotations in midfield and in attack to make up for fluctuating results, together with a Allegri who instead seems to want to focus more on tournaments with direct elimination than in the Championship and it is no coincidence that he lines up the formation that can currently be considered the starting one for the black and whites;

– Juve starts strong, strangely, with the rather clear idea of ​​biting a prey numbed by the difficulties of the championship. Handanovic’s save on Di Maria in the 3rd minute is more important than it seems in the economy of the double challenge, because after that there is an Inter that regains confidence and plays the game in the central 70 minutes. We are moving towards a 0-0 as “friends like before”. Then it’s a Colombian butterfly wing beat and friendship goes down the drain;

– Cuadrado’s diagonal that puts Juventus ahead in the 82nd minute for Allegri is a glass of iced water in the desert, an inexorable orgasm. In his walk with his back to the field, in his sideways look at the reactions of the soured Di Maria and Vlahovic, there is all the spirit of the Livorno player. A game that ended where he wanted and on which only one person did not agree: Gleison Bremer. To quote Frank Piantanida “the vote without comment of the week: 3”;

– Now that even the Coppa Italia has left the away goals rule in the past, this 1-1 draw is worth little and the decisive match has been postponed to next April 26th. The endgame from far west should suggest a Mexican-style settling of accounts at the San Siro (with Inter possibly having inertia on their side due to how the match ended and home factor), but our vision is that in reality both the teams appear too volatile and sensitive to episodes to make a forecast with a month ahead in which games are played every three days and in which the results and emotional repercussions of the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Europa League must be framed. Surely, though, psychology will count for a lot.

