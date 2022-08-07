Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan sports event is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

After ten years, the third Hunan Provincial Games was held in Changsha on August 17, 1974. From the beginning of this year, the Provincial Games has determined the principle of holding the competition every four years, which has been followed up to this day.

Data map: Posters for the Third Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

This year’s Provincial Games has set up 11 events. Compared with the previous session, four additional events have been added: men’s and women’s swimming, gymnastics, badminton and men’s water polo, and the radio transmission and reception project has been cancelled.

Data map: The grand opening of the 3rd Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

According to “Hunan Provincial Records Sports Records”, a total of 2,511 athletes participated in the current provincial games, including 1,006 female athletes. As the current Provincial Games stipulates that a certain number of athletes aged 18 and below must be registered, each team has promoted young talents to participate in the Provincial Games. Among all the athletes who finally participated in this Provincial Games, 1,524 were actually aged 18 years old. and below, accounting for more than 60% of the total number of athletes, of which the youngest is only 8 and a half years old.

Data map: The basketball game of the 3rd Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In the 1970s, Hunan amateur sports schools flourished in various cities and prefectures, and the number increased by 5.5 times compared with 1966. Among the participating athletes, many of them have participated in systematic training in amateur sports schools, which has made the competition level of this year’s Provincial Games have a greater improvement than before.

Data map: Medals of the 3rd Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In the track and field events, 28 individual events for men and women exceeded the records of the 2nd Provincial Games, 23 people (including 3 relay teams) broke 10 individual provincial records for 14 times; 18 people (including 3 relay teams) 10 times Broke 8 individual swimming provincial records; 1 person broke a national record in weightlifting, 5 people broke 9 individual national youth records 24 times, and broke 3 provincial records; 1 person tied 1 national record in shooting competition , 11 people broke 7 provincial records 23 times.

