Has the time perhaps come for the fantasy coaches who bought Pogba and Chiesa to put their hearts at rest?

– The twenty-fifth day of Serie A proves stingy with goals to such an extent that one team out of two has not managed to give even a bonus to Fantasy Football. Ideal day for many goalkeepers, but above all for many defenders, who went online with the various players Theo Hernandez, Mancini e Izzo. Speaking of the latter, it is right to underline his season – not obvious – with 6.12 MV and 6.18 FMV. They are not the numbers of a crack of Fantasy Football 22/23, but certainly an excellent alternative low cost to their owners. It is worth monitoring him in this championship finale also with a view to buying for next season, in a Monza that should take a further step forward and in which Izzo could play a central role in an ideal context. You certainly can’t build a defense of only top players, intuitions are also needed and the central defender from Brianza could be a candidate for next year;

– After 25 days only two first slots in attack have reached the double digits of goals. Osimhen with 19 goals, e Lautaro with 14. Giants of the role such as Immobile (9), Vlahovic (8), Lukaku (2), Abraham (6) did not arrive. Paraphrasing Corvinus “You can make a mistake with the wife but not the striker or the goalkeeper in building the team”. Well, the remaining 13 days of the championship now seem to be insufficient to hope that the attacker has not made a mistake by buying one of these names. Is it legitimate to expect 10 goals from Vlahovic or Lukaku? Difficult. From Abraham probably even more far-fetched. Immobile has an average goal per minute played worthy of past seasons, the problem is the average minute played, which will drop further after yet another unfortunate injury that will stop him once again in the pits;

– What happened to Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa? The beginning of 2023 should have brought us the two top midfielders as a dowry, but on balance they still represent a big question mark for the many fantasy coaches who bet on them in the auction phase. If for Pogba the unknown factor would seem to concern his injury, for Chiesa it would seem to be almost a technical question. The physical condition of both is not comparable to that of teammates, but their reintegration into the squad is going much slower than expected and the bet to benefit from a top tenured player for the second half of the season seems to be a lost bet;

– Lauriente is a great player. He makes his Serie A debut with 18 games played out of 25, 5 goals and 5 assists on the scoresheet and an average grade of 6.56 which well describes his predisposition for good marks. There are those who can argue that he managed to take advantage of Berardi’s absence to emerge, but it is more correct to say that he managed to emerge Despite the absence of Berardi. Definitely one of those names destined to find definitive consecration next year;

– Fiorentina are confirmed as a difficult team to read, but after the convincing performance against Verona and the good victory against Milan, they seem to have finally found a certain identity, albeit with guilty delay. The alternation Jovic-Cabral, which previously seemed to harm both, now appears to be a factor. Instructions for use for fantasy coaches: both have so far scored more as substitutes than as starters, don’t be put off by the probable formations and deploy them!