PAVIA

Giacomo Scattolon aims to redeem the disappointment due to retirement at the “Rally Roma Capitale”. The pilot from Pavia Giacomo Scattolon, “third force” in the Italian Rally Promotion Championship, is ready to face the demanding asphalt of the Rally 1000 Miglia, the penultimate tricolor act scheduled for the weekend in the province of Brescia. At the wheel of the Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, made available by Erreffe Rally Team of Castelnuovo Scrivia, the standard bearer of ACI Team Italia, will start determined to confirm the results obtained during the championship. Alongside the standard bearer of the Movisport team will be Giovanni Bernacchini, an expert co-driver with whom he has created a remarkable harmony. A combination of intentions, the one that is involving Giacomo Scattolon, Giovanni Bernacchini and Erreffe Rally Team, who together will have the awareness of being able to improve the already excellent placement in the provisional ranking expressed by the Tricolore Promotion. At the start of the race also the little road Davide Nicelli Junior navigated by Tiziano Pieri and engaged in the run-up to the Italian Junior title. The start of the “1000 Miglia” will see the crews in the usual show test: two kilometers apparently not very demanding, but in reality extremely treacherous, since during the season there were numerous competitors, including highly experienced ones, who were betrayed by the show rehearsals. Fast pace on the key day, today, with the special stages “Provaglio Val Sabbia”, “Irma”, “Moerna” and “Pertiche” repeated until reaching 126 km. –