What time and on which channel to watch Real Madrid’s semifinal in the Club World Cup on television

The match between Real Madrid and Ah-Ahly takes place this Wednesday in Rabat (Morocco)

He Real Madrid and he Al-Ahly The Egyptians face each other today, Wednesday, February 8, in the second semifinal of the 2023 Club World Cup, which is taking place in Morocco.

He Al-Ahly they have already beaten two teams to get here. Firstly, the Egyptian team defeated the Auckland City New Zealand 3-0, before defeating the Seattle Sounders of the MLS by the minimum difference of 1-0.

For his part, he Real Madrid is classified directly as current champion of the Champions League. For this reason, like Flamengo, they did not have to play the phases prior to the semifinal.

Yesterday he Flamengo lost their semifinal to Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, who is already expecting a rival in the final on Sunday.

the uruguayan Andrés Goofy will be the referee of the match and will be assisted on the wings by his compatriots Nicolas Taran y martin soppiand the fourth referee will be the Salvadoran Ivan Barton.

The VAR will be carried out by the Colombian nicholas gallotogether with the Venezuelan Juan Sotowhile the American Kathryn Nesbitt it will be the offside VAR and the Mexican Fernando Guerrero It will act as support for the VAR.

The winners of the two semifinals will meet in the grand finale on sunday february 12where the champion will inherit the title he holds the chelsea of Tomas Tuchel.

WHAT TIME IS THE GAME?

The match between the Egyptian team Al-Ahly and the Real Madrid this is disputed Wednesday, February 8 at 8:00 p.m. (CETS). The match will be played in Rabatat the Moulay Abdellah stadium with a capacity for 45,800 spectators.

HOW TO SEE AL-AHLY – REAL MADRID FOR FREE

In Spain, the game will be televised open and free of charge through the channel Telecinco, owned by Mediaset. It can also be seen on Mitele.es.

Furthermore, in SPORT you will be able to live the match with the best live narration, as well as all the news and chronicles related to the Club World Cup 2023.