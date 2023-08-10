Home » Schweinberger cycles to World Cup bronze in the time trial
Schweinberger cycles to World Cup bronze in the time trial

Schweinberger cycles to World Cup bronze in the time trial

There was a completely unexpected medal for Austria on Thursday at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland. In the women’s time trial, Christina Schweinberger sensationally conquered bronze.

After 36.2 kilometers in Stirling, the 26-year-old Tyrolean was only beaten by the American Chloe Dygert and the Australian Grace Brown. Dygert, who was world champion in this discipline in 2019, won in 46:59.80 minutes, 5.67 seconds ahead of Brown. Schweinberger was 1:12.95 minutes behind.

Anna Kiesenhofer, Olympic champion in the road race 2021 in Tokyo, finished 15th, 2:53.84 minutes behind.

