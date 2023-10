Scotland wants to be the first team after hosts Germany to take the step to the 2024 European Championship. Coach Steve Clarke’s team has five wins from five games in qualifying, including a 2-0 home win against the almost invincible Spaniards. After the second leg in Seville on Thursday (8:45 p.m.) there could be renewed celebration. A draw is enough for the Scots at the Estadio La Cartuja. They could even afford a defeat if Norway did not win in the parallel game in Cyprus.

