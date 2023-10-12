Home » six people sentenced in Palermo
World

six people sentenced in Palermo

by admin
six people sentenced in Palermo

by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

1′ READING PALERMO – The Palermo preliminary hearing judge sentenced Francesco Cardella, Antonino Cirivilleri, Vincenzo Marino, Alessandro Santoro and Natale Santoro to 13 years and 3 months in prison each for robbery. Carmelo Tinnirello received 7 years for the same crime. The trial took place in an abbreviated manner. The process was born…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Away robberies: six people sentenced in Palermo appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Today is Europe Day, but only 3 out of 100 Italians know what "ICE" is

You may also like

President Biden’s Administration Works to Determine Status and...

Lupine Part 3 with amazing shots.

Palates are not always satisfied

Blinken Assures Unwavering US Support for Israel, Condemns...

«Everything must be done to stop the conflict...

Sako, the patriarch exiled in his native Iraq

Tragic Car Crash Claims the Life of Young...

MASP presents the collective exhibition Indigenous Stories –...

Ceusa Kaleidoscope Collection – MONDO MODA

Udinese / Gerard Deulofeu wants to return: “I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy