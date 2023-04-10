Home Sports Scotland is world champion – Swiss curlers console themselves with World Cup bronze – Sport
Sports

Scotland is world champion – Swiss curlers console themselves with World Cup bronze – Sport

by admin
Scotland is world champion – Swiss curlers console themselves with World Cup bronze – Sport

  • The team around Skip Yannick Schwaller outclassed Italy in Ottawa with 11:3.
  • After 8 ends, the Italians give up.
  • The Scots, who played outstandingly in the final and also didn’t give Canada a chance, were crowned world champions.

Italy’s skip Joël Retornaz didn’t have his best day: In the 5th end, a stone completely failed him: Instead of the Swiss stones, he sent his own stone out of the house – the Swiss were able to steal 3 stones and pull away to 8:0.

After the break, the Italians reduced to 2:8 – the Swiss hit back with a three-pointer. After 8 ends with a score of 11:3 for the Swiss Curling selection, Retornaz and Co. congratulated the Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller and his comrades-in-arms Pablo Lachat, Sven Michel and Benoît Schwarz on bronze at the World Championships.

The final end offered something special: the two teams thrilled the audience with joke stone deliveries.

Triple revenge

With the victory, Schwaller achieved the perfect revenge for the clear out in last year’s quarterfinals against Italy (4:10). In this year’s preliminary round and at the last European Championships in November, the Swiss were beaten by the Retornaz team.

In the bronze game, the Swiss took control from the start. After a zero end, they presented with a two-man house. Then they managed to steal stones in 3 ends in a row: first 1, then 2, then 3. Notably Schwaller himself (98% successful stones) and Black in 4th position (88%) played outstandingly. World Championship bronze is also a small consolation for the best team of the round robin after 5:7 against Canada in the semifinals.

See also  A “hot” PalaBasletta to push Elachem. It is forbidden to make other mistakes

Scotland takes the title

For their part, the Canadians later lost the final against an outstanding Scotland 9:3. The percentage values ​​of the Swiss were already strong, but those of the Scots seemed to be from another planet. At halftime (score 6:1) Skip Bruce Mouat had not missed a stone in 4th position – the team average was over 98%.

As a result, the Scots gave up a bit and their accuracy dropped by 2 percentage points by the end. Nevertheless, this was enough for a 9:3 victory, after 8 ends the Canadians, who could not build on their performance from the semifinals, gave up.

For the Scottish team around Skip Mouat it is the first world title in this formation. Scotland last won the World Cup in 2009.

You may also like

Scandal at 2: 2 in Liverpool: referee hits...

4 things to do and see besides Matera

The first community sports meeting in Gongshu District...

Curling World Cup: Azzurri scrape past precious metal...

NBA Playoffs 2023, here is the scoreboard. Play-in...

FC Schalke 04: Rice hits the table after...

Sampdoria-Cremonese 2-3: video, goals and highlights

Handball Cup: All information about the Final Four...

NBA, Simone Fontecchio scores 20 points for the...

Homophobic chants, 3 Wolverhampton fans arrested – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy