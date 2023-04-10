Home News Will the metaverse make tourism sustainable? From CoinTelegraph
News

Will the metaverse make tourism sustainable? From CoinTelegraph

by admin
Will the metaverse make tourism sustainable? From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Will the metaverse make tourism sustainable?

Emissions, pollution, overcrowding: for how long travel is exciting, there is no shortage of negative impacts, and the repercussions on our cultural and environmental heritage can also be quite strong. But the traditional tourism industry could shine in a new light: il metaverso, in fact, it opens up new positive opportunities for tourists, tourist organizations and natural landscapes.

Here are the ways the the digital ecosystem it can help us create a sustainable and practical way of travelling.

See also  Jail for alleged material author of the kidnapping of a teenager in Casanare – news

You may also like

The 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair opens...

Lampedusa, new shipwreck: ‘There are 18 missing migrants’...

If there was Facebook in the year zero,...

More people can sign up for the Mi...

From Rodin to Rauschenberg through Hell: the National...

Optimism grows in China’s economic outlook

They seize explosives from Farc dissidents in Buenaventura

Mediterranean University – Articles – 13 April |...

The Dalai Lama outrages the world by kissing...

Today is the deadline for the registration of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy