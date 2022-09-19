The friendly ends 78-82 (with 19 points from Coviello and 17 from Potì). The captain: “It was necessary, a victory that gives morale”

BERGAMO

Scotti Pavia conquers the Bergamo parquet by winning the first seasonal success, albeit in a friendly match: 78-82 the final score (Epifani 4, Giampieri 3, Potì 17, Coviello 19, De Gregori 14, Bedini 5, Abega 9, Mazzotti, Cocco 4, Roveda 7). «We have always been mentally attached to the game – explains captain Riccardo Coviello – we immediately started running and making a basket, working well even in defense. It is a platonic victory but one that is moral ».

The beginning is signed by Pavia, with the triples of a decisive Coviello and the usual Potì. The players from Pavia are looking for each other, even if they risk losing a few too many balls (13 – 11, 4 ‘). Good things in transition for the Pavesi with Coviello very determined to go to the iron (16 -15, 6 ‘). Two free from Roveda for the first overtaking (18-19), the whole quintet already rotated by Mazzetti.

Try to stretch Bergamo with a triple with a foul for the former Simoncelli (26-21) and minute Pavese. Bedini in penetration for 27-25 which ends the first quarter. It starts again and De Gregori receives good balls underneath, so he scores 5 in a row and a new change of advantage (31-32). Bergamo, however, extends and closes in front 22 – 15 (49 – 40, 20 ‘). In the third quarter we start again with a partial 0-10 with two triples by Coviello (19) and overtaking 49-50. Pavia defends hard, Bergamo fails to score and Scotti extends 50-55 with a triple from Abega. First triple for Giampieri, who arrived after excellent circulation (54-27 ‘). Third period of great defensive intensity for the Pavesi who put the cap on their own basket (9-25) and find great offensive fluidity with shots always at a high percentage (58-65, 30 ‘). We start again and Scotti is always in front (60 – 67, 32 ‘). Pavia holds up even when Simoncelli takes the chair (71 – 77, 38 ‘). In the end De Gregori decides assisted by Potì (78 – 80, 39 ‘). In short, the expected reaction after the heavy knockout in the derby with Vigevano in the Super Cup was there.

Maurizio Scorbati