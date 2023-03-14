Home Sports Scottish Gossip: Dykes, Morgan, Scotland squad, Morelos, Kent, Rangers
Scottish Gossip: Dykes, Morgan, Scotland squad, Morelos, Kent, Rangers

Scottish Gossip: Dykes, Morgan, Scotland squad, Morelos, Kent, Rangers

Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth has given Scotland boss Steve Clarke the nod to select Lyndon Dykes for the matches with Cyprus and Spain following the striker’s recent bout of pneumonia. (Sun)external-link

New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan is disappointed not to have had any contact from Scotland manager Clarke, with the national boss due to announce his latest squad on Tuesday. (Express)external-link

Former Scotland goalkeeper Bryan Gunn expects son Angus to sing the Scottish national anthem with pride at Hampden after the Norwich stopper switched allegiance from England. (Record)external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos has told Rangers he has not agreed a pre-contract with Sevilla. (Record)external-link

Rangers and Morelos’ association “looks like it’s coming to an end and that saddens me”, says ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup. (Mail via Recordexternal-link)

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton does not expect winger Ryan Kent to leave Ibrox for Leeds United. (Express)external-link

Hutton’s one-time captain at Ibrox, Barry Ferguson, fears Kent and Morelos will leave Rangers for free this summer. (Sun)external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is “happy” in Glasgow as he and his wife prepare to become parents. (Record)external-link

Barisic will be given a leave of absence to reunite with his wife in their native Croatia for the birth. (Scotsman – subscription required)external-link

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley misses being involved in Champions League nights as the competition’s knockout rounds ensue. (Scotsman – subscription required)external-link

Aberdeen will find it hard to ignore interim manager Barry Robson if he leads the side to victory over Hearts on Saturday, says former Pittodrie striker Duncan Shearer. (Press and Journal – subscription required)external-link

Nicky Clark and Andy Considine are big doubts for St Johnstone’s trip to Kilmarnock but Ryan McGowan could return at Rugby Park this weekend. (Courier – subscription required)external-link

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levin believes the Scottish Premiership is probably the “least competitive league in Europe”. (Record)external-link

Scottish Cup semi-finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle have not given up on promotion to the Premiership, insists manager Billy Dodds. (Press and Journal – subscription required)external-link

