World

The Biden administration is asking Congress for $842 billion for the Pentagon for fiscal year 2024. The figure includes $30.6 billion for missiles and munitions, nearly 12 percent more than last year. The requested funds are needed, the Department of Defense explained, to face not only the war against Moscow in Ukraine, but also China and Iran. Meanwhile, a glimmer of hope is rekindled for a possible negotiated solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who seeks to accredit his country for mediation, is expected as early as next week in Moscow, and then expected to speak by video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

