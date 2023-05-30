edvin van der sar left aiks | Sports

Edwin van der Sar has decided to retire from the club’s management.

“Kopljanici” will have to be satisfied with the performance in the playoffs of the “consolation” competition, the Europa League, and the legendary Edwin van der Sar paid for the poor results, who is leaving the club’s directorship after more than a decade!

The celebrated Dutch goalkeeper has been in the club’s management since 2012, and was appointed general manager four years later.

According to the contract he signed with the club from Amsterdam, he was supposed to stay in this position for two more years, but he still decided to say goodbye to the club where he started a rich senior career.

“I am tired after almost 11 years in the management of the club. It’s not a good feeling when we have to make immediate decisions about the future of this club. So I decided to retireVan der Sar told the Dutch media.

Edwin van der Sar was in goal for Ajax from 1990 to 1999. During that time, he registered 312 appearances for the club, and won a total of 14 trophies with the club. He was the Dutch champion four times, won the Cup and Super Cup three times, while he has one trophy each in the Champions League, UEFA Cup, European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup.

The club’s top management has not yet named a successor, and Van der Sar was asked to remain in office at least until August.

“We wanted him to stay, but he has already made a decision and we have to respect that“, said the president of the Supervisory Board of the club, Pjer Eringa.

As a result, Ajax has had a very turbulent season. In January, Alfred Schroeder was replaced as coach by Erik ten Haag, who decided to replace Amsterdam with Manchester.

The performance of nine wins, seven draws and two defeats in the championship was not enough to keep the former coach of Twente, Hoffenheim and Bruges on the bench, so John Heitinga was appointed instead, who failed to lead the team into the Champions League, which was one of the main goals.

