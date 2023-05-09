Home » Scudetto Napoli: Sorrentino, this party is a great beauty – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, 08 MAY – “Yesterday with Fiorentina I was on the sidelines and it was ten times more beautiful, it was exciting to see real football up close and hear the chants like one day suddenly, the speed is impressive of the game. The evening of Milan-Naples was a clue for the Scudetto”. Words and music by Paolo Sorrentino director and Napoli fan Paolo Sorrentino in connection with Supertele on Dazn. “The big party in Naples – he adds – is very very beautiful and is still going on. Some already say enough but it’s too soon for it to end”, (ANSA).

