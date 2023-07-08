SEAKOOL launches world’s first hands-free underwater thruster on Indiegogo

SEAKOOL is a revolutionary brand born from HighGreat, the innovative drone maker that holds four Guinness world records. With a global presence in over 300 cities, HighGreat’s experience creating over 5,000 drone formations is reflected in our outstanding water sports offering on Indiegogo.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a passion for ocean adventures, SEAKOOL is poised to revive the industry. From the incredible hands-free capabilities of the D2 and powerful modular design with ergonomic dual propellers, to the versatility of the P1, designed to explore what was considered impossible with current products on the market. SEAKOOL’s aquatic gear has been meticulously crafted to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other.

This project on Indiegogo aims to bring an unprecedented experience, world record speeds and extraordinary versatility to water sports enthusiasts around the world. Shipments will begin on July 2, 2023.

“We are thrilled to embark on this extraordinary journey with Indiegogo and introduce our revolutionary products for water sports enthusiasts to the world,” said the SEAKOOL development team. “We put countless hours of research and development into creating the D2 and P1, reinventing the traditional experience into something truly extraordinary. We can’t wait to share it with the Indiegogo community.”

With the official launch on Indiegogo upon us, SEAKOOL invites all water lovers, adventure enthusiasts and thrill seekers to join the project and be a part of it. Supporters will be able to benefit from exclusive discounts reserved for early adopters, limited offers and the opportunity to be among the first to experience the exaltation of SEAKOOL water sports equipment.

For more information about SEAKOOL and its equipment, visita SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster su Indiegogo.

