Women’s Bundesliga: League record, long-distance duel and Bayern under pressure

As of: 04/20/2023 6:34 p.m

While Wolfsburg won their game in the women’s Bundesliga against Duisburg on Wednesday evening, the other teams won’t be until the weekend. Bayern have to win if they want to regain the top of the table. A record crowd awaits the players in Cologne.

Bayern Munich – SC Freiburg (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Wolfsburg presented on Wednesday evening, now it’s up to Bayern to regain the top of the table. They have been unbeaten in the league for months, which cannot exactly be said of their opponents from Freiburg. Theresa Merk’s team is currently bobbing around in no man’s land in the table.

No wonder Freiburg has been reeling from one defeat to the next for weeks. There is a lack of goals – also with top striker Janina Minge, who was the surprise of the season with nine goals so far. The last time she scored, Freiburg also won. But that was two months ago now.

1.FC Cologne – Eintracht Frankfurt (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

In all likelihood, the attendance record for the women’s Bundesliga will be broken on Sunday, as more than 31,500 tickets have already been sold for the game in the large stadium in Cologne. A special game for Sara Doorsoun, Frankfurt player and native of Cologne. “For me it’s just very special to play ‘at home’ in front of all my family and all my friends.” said the national player in a media round in advance.

From a sporting point of view, there is a lot at stake for both teams. Frankfurt is fighting for the international places, Cologne, on the other hand, has to collect important points in the relegation battle. The league is more exciting than ever, says Doorsoun. “If you consider that we’re playing a normal league game in front of more than 30,000 spectators on Sunday, that’s impressive. But in the end it’s not about where a record is set. Above all, we want to inspire people.”

Turbine Potsdam – SGS Essen (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

It is the duel of the only two pure women’s football clubs in the Bundesliga. But while last season’s problem child, SGS Essen, has established itself in the middle of the table, Turbine Potsdam is still deep in the relegation battle despite two wins.

Success is now all the more important. This would bring the team coached by Marco Gebhardt up to two points behind Duisburg and Meppen. And maybe still create the miracle.

Werder Bremen – SV Meppen (Sunday, 4 p.m.)

Both teams are at eye level. And fight for the same goal: staying up. Werder Bremen are still three points separating them from the relegation zone, Meppen meanwhile only saves itself due to the better goal difference.

The latter were the surprise team of the preliminary round. The emphasis is on “was”, because since December 2022 the team from Caroline Bakhuis no longer won. Unlike Bremen, who can count on their top scorer Nina Lührßen again on Sunday after a yellow card suspension.