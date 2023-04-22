Home » Composer and conductor Sergio Rendine died – Abruzzo
He had been artistic director at the Teatro Marrucino for ten years

(ANSA) – CHIETI, APRIL 21 – The composer and conductor Sergio Rendine died at the age of 69 after a long illness: born in Naples on September 7, 1954, he graduated from the Conservatory of Santa Cecilia in Rome.

Among the many prestigious positions that of artistic director of various Italian and European theaters. These include the Teatro Lirico del Marrucino in Chieti where he operated, with numerous acclaim, from 1997 to 2007. He was also a professor at the Conservatory of L’Aquila. (HANDLE).

