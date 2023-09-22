Home » Sean Doolittle Announces Retirement as Major League Pitcher after 11-Year Career
Sean Doolittle Announces Retirement as Major League Pitcher after 11-Year Career

Sean Doolittle, a veteran reliever in Major League Baseball, has officially announced his retirement as a professional pitcher. The left-hander broke the news on social media, stating that he will be addressing the media at Nationals Park later in the day.

Doolittle’s retirement marks the end of an impressive 11-year career in the majors. He entered the league in 2012 after being drafted by the Oakland A’s in the first round of the 2007 amateur draft as a first baseman. After six seasons with the A’s, Doolittle was traded to the Washington Nationals in 2017, along with Ryan Madson, in exchange for Jesús Luzardo, Sheldon Neuse, and Blake Treinen.

During his time with the Nationals, Doolittle played a crucial role in the team’s successful run to the World Series championship in 2019. However, his career took a turn in recent years due to injuries. In 2021, Doolittle pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners before ultimately rejoining the Nationals in 2022.

Last year, the pitcher underwent a procedure to implant an internal brace in his left elbow, and he subsequently signed a minor league contract with Washington in hopes of making a comeback this year. However, his rehabilitation time on the minor league circuit was limited to just 10.2 innings across four levels. Doolittle finished with a 1-2 record and a 5.91 earned run average.

Throughout his career, Doolittle achieved several notable milestones. As a Major League pitcher, he recorded a record of 26 wins and 24 losses, with an earned run average of 3.20. He also accumulated 112 saves and finished 218 games out of the 463 appearances he made. Doolittle’s retirement leaves behind an impressive legacy in the realm of professional baseball.

Members of the media and fans alike will look forward to hearing Doolittle’s reflections and thoughts on his retirement during his press conference at Nationals Park.

