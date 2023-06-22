With the end of the national team match day, the journey of the 2022-23 season has also come to an end. We can summarize the season that has just passed, because too many historic moments were born.

National team: Argentina aspires to the World Cup, Spain dominates the UEFA Europa League

The most important event in the 2022-23 season is undoubtedly the World Cup in Qatar held between November and December last year. This is also the first time in the history of the World Cup that it will be held in the northern hemisphere in winter.

As a result, Messi led Argentina to win the World Cup again after 36 years, and it was also the third time in team history. France has entered the finals for two consecutive times, but it is a pity that they fell in the penalty shootout and missed the chance to defend their title. Morocco has become the biggest dark horse and the first African team in history to advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Another important national team event is the just-concluded UEFA Nations League. It was also a penalty shootout. Spain defeated Croatia in the final and won the championship again after 11 years, achieving a Grand Slam! And Modric and his team lost the final again, falling short.

Clubs: Manchester City crowned treble winners

In terms of clubs, the most successful team this season is of course Manchester City. They defeated Inter Milan in the final and won the Champions League for the first time in team history. It is also the 10th time in the history of European football.

What is also impressive is Naples. They won the Serie A championship again after 33 years, and it was the era of Maradona for the longest time. Barcelona regained the La Liga championship after a lapse of 4 years, breaking the monopoly of the Madrid duo.

The Bundesliga staged an ups and downs in the final round of the championship. In the end, Dortmund lost the chain, allowing Bayern to complete an unprecedented 11 consecutive championships. Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended the Ligue 1 title, surpassing Saint-Etienne with 11 titles, becoming the team with the most titles.

In terms of European competition, the Premier League is the big winner. In addition to Manchester City, West Ham United also won the UEFA Champions League. The champion of the Europa League is naturally none other than Sevilla, completing the feat of 7 crowns. The worst team is the Serie A team. Inter Milan, Roma and Fiorentina played in the three major cup finals. They originally wanted to take them all, but they won three runner-ups.

Stars: Ronaldo and Messi leave Europe

In terms of stars, Cristiano Ronaldo was defeated in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and was sadly out of the game. He was reduced to a substitute at Manchester United. Escape the fate of all things being empty.

Messi aspired to the World Cup, was crowned the world champion, and became GOAT, but he was not happy in Paris, especially because of three stoppages due to his absence from training, he was forced to apologize publicly. After the end of the season, he bid farewell to PSG and originally hoped to return to Barcelona, ​​but in the end he also chose to leave Europe and go to Miami International.

Messi rejected the invitation of Riyadh New Moon, but the Saudi team is still spending a lot of money poaching people. Benzema is heartbroken. He did not renew his contract with Real Madrid after missing the World Cup due to injury, and moved to Jeddah to unite. Golo Kanter has become a teammate and will also become an opponent with Ronaldo.

Messi’s former teammate Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final and became the second person in history. However, in Paris, he had conflicts with the club because of the renewal option in his contract, and he will leave next summer at the latest.

The other Haaland of the “New Double Pride” became the top scorer this season with 56 goals, helping Manchester City win the Triple Crown, and he won the Premier League, Champions League and European Golden Boot awards.

Farewell: Bailey dies, Ibrahimovic retires

Every season has the joy of harvest, but also the sadness of parting. On December 29 last year in Brazil local time, Pele died of multiple organ failure caused by colon cancer at the age of 82, and a generation of football kings passed away.

On June 12 this year, Berlusconi, the former chairman of the AC Milan club and who brought 29 championships to the Rossoneri, died of illness at the age of 86. And earlier on December 16 last year, Serie A star Mikhailovich died of leukemia at the age of 53.

There are also many players who choose to say goodbye to the stadium, the most famous being Ibrahimovic and Bell. In January of this year, Bell, who was only 33 years old, announced his official retirement, ending his career prematurely.

On June 5 this year, the 41-year-old Ibrahimovic also announced that he would hang up his boots, ending his 24-year career. Unlike Dasheng, who won five Champions League titles, Dafengxian has never won the Big Ear Cup, which is very regrettable.

