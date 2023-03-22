Eintracht Braunschweig won the Lower Saxony derby against Hannover 96 late in the game. The game was overshadowed by the misconduct of both fan camps. In Rostock, stewards were just able to prevent the Hansa fans from storming the pitch.

Es banged and cracked. The stadium was fogged up several times, and some players on the pitch had apparently got used to the fact that rockets and flares landed next to them on the pitch. The Lower Saxony derby between Eintracht Braunschweig and Hannover 96 degenerated into a pyro duel in the stands – a lot of smoke and nothing for a long time.

The explosive high-security duel was secured by a large contingent of police, which strictly separated the two groups of fans. Nevertheless, the game had to be interrupted for a minute and a half in the 8th and 40th minutes because flares were thrown onto the field, first from the Hanoverian block and later from the Braunschweig block.

Match plan: Braunschweig’s fans burned the banners of the Hanoverian supporters Source: dpa/Swen gatekeeper

In the end, Eintracht was able to celebrate sportingly. With a goal by Jannis Nikolaou in added time, the relegation candidate defeated their arch-rival from the state capital 1-0 (0-0) and deservedly so. In front of 20,995 spectators, Braunschweig missed several clear chances beforehand. Due to these defeats, the weak 96ers remain without a win in the new year.

Hanover made nothing of its playful superiority. Braunschweig became more confident by the minute and should have taken the lead before the break. But once Hannover’s Sei Muroya cleared just before the line after Lion Lauberbach had already played around goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (26′). Ten minutes later, Anthony Ujah hit the post with a spectacular side kick (36′).

Braunschweig was clearly better and more determined in the second half. In the 56th minute, Anton Donkor hit the post. Shortly thereafter, Zieler parried a header from Ujah from close range (60′). The winning goal came late but deserved.

Main actors: Eintracht Braunschweig fans fogged the stadium yellow Source: dpa/Swen gatekeeper

Rostock morale is not rewarded

Fortuna Düsseldorf jumped to fourth place in the table with an away win. After goals from Dawid Kownacki (12th), Rouven Hennings (20th) and Matthias Zimmermann (41st/48th) and an own goal by Damian Roßbach (82nd), the Rhinelanders settled 5: 2 (3: 0). Hansa Rostock through. This makes them the first pursuers of the leading trio SV Darmstadt (52), 1. FC Heidenheim (50) and Hamburger SV (49).

The Rostockers, who never gave up despite the big deficit and still scored two goals through Kai Pröger (57th) and Kevin Schumacher (78th), after only one win in the new year as penultimate in the table, have to fight more and more for staying in the class afraid

During the half-time break, the transmitting broadcaster “Sky” reported that disappointed Hansa-Ultras had planned to storm the square, but were able to be stopped by law enforcement officers.

St. Pauli’s series continues with 5:0

With an impressive eighth win in a row, FC St. Pauli set a club record and increased SV Sandhausen’s concerns about relegation. Hamburg also deservedly won 5-0 (4-0) at the bottom of the table and climbed to fifth place in the table.

Manolis Saliakas (19th minute), Lukas Daschner (24th), Oladapo Afolayan (25th) and Jackson Irvine (45th/88th) scored the goals for the team of coach Fabian Hürzeler, who has been since did not have to accept a loss of points when he took office. The hosts, who were outnumbered from the 45th minute after Alexander Esswein was sent off, have lost the effect of the change of coach. Under Tomas Oral, the frighteningly weak SVS was not yet able to celebrate a win. The gap to the non-relegation zone is now four points.

Even before Saliakas’ opening goal, the Kiez-Club put a lot of pressure on. When it came to the reward, the Greek benefited from the fact that Erik Zenga, who was later injured and replaced, deflected the ball untenably. Daschner and Afolayan added two goals within 100 seconds. Irvine raised immediately after the red card. Even after the change of sides, the guests dominated the game. Shortly before the end of regular time, Irvine added again. And only thanks to keeper Patrick Drewes was the bankruptcy of the SVS not even clearer.