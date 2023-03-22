Stuttgart. Buses and trains have been standing still in several cities in the southwest since early morning. If you want to use public transport to get to work or school, you have to consider an alternative in Stuttgart, Karlsruhe, Baden-Baden and Konstanz. In addition to local public transport, the warning strikes also affect daycare centers, administration and baths in many other regions. The Verdi union expects around 10,000 participants in the southwest, according to a spokesman. Many rallies are scheduled to take place throughout the day.

In the state capital, the warning strike affects all trams and buses of the Stuttgart trams (SSB), as the company announced. The S-Bahn Stuttgart is not affected by the warning strike. It is served by Deutsche Bahn. Individual bus lines operated by contractors should also run.

Bus traffic in particular is restricted in the Karlsruhe region. With a few exceptions, the buses are in the depot. In the Karlsruhe transport association, the Albtalverkehrsgesellschaft AVG (solidarity strike) and the Karlsruhe transport company VBK have been called to industrial action. Most of the tram lines and some light rail lines have also come to a standstill in the fan-shaped city.

more on the subject news">Newsticker All reports from Rhein-Neckar news">tariff conflict Warning strikes paralyze public transport in several cities news">Recipe Nationwide warning strikes in clinics

With the warning strikes, Verdi wants to increase the pressure on employers again before the third round of negotiations at the end of March. Verdi and the civil servants’ association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more per month. The employer side had rejected the demands as “unaffordable”.

Many citizens in the southwest have been feeling the effects of the warning strikes in the public sector for weeks. There was already a strike on Monday and Tuesday this week. According to Verdi, around 3,500 strikers took to the streets in Aalen, Heidenheim and Tübingen, among other places. After Wednesday, further warning strikes are to follow on Thursday.