Second league promoted: Hollerbach’s contract with Wehen is extended – the future is open

Status: 07.06.2023 10:00 a.m

Top striker Benedict Hollerbach’s contract with SV Wehen Wiesbaden has been extended due to Hessen’s promotion to the second division.

The 22-year-old confirmed this on Tuesday evening after the 2-1 win in Bielefeld, to which he had contributed both goals. “Because of the promotion, my contract was extended by a year, I have a contract with Wehen Wiesbaden”, said Hollerbach.

However, he did not want to comment specifically on his future: “I’m not dealing with that today. I’m really happy that we’ve been promoted. I’m super relieved to be able to give something back to the club.” In the past few days, 1. FC Köln in particular have been associated with the attacker.

14 goals in the 3rd division

Hollerbach scored 14 goals last season in the third division and is considered a coveted player on the national transfer market. “There’s a lot of interest in him, as well as in other SV Wehen Wiesbaden players. We hope we can keep one or the other.”said Managing Director Nico Schäfer.

