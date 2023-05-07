second phase of ticket sales, “the Olympic dream around the corner”

AIn the detour of a sentence, Tony Estanguet recalled a fact that we had ended up forgetting: “All along the route, there will be free access, we expect tens of thousands of spectators. » Thursday, April 27, the president of Paris 2024 presented the routes of the triathlons of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a nice slalom between monuments, museums and beautiful avenues, in the heart of the capital.

And, on this occasion, the boss of the organizing committee (Cojop) gave information that the controversies and the discontent born of the first phase of ticket sales, in February, tended to erase: yes, it will be good possible, especially during road events (marathon, walking, cycling, triathlon), to see part of the Olympic Games with your own eyes, “in real life”, without paying a euro. It’s appropriate in the country of the Tour de France and demonstrations: take to the streets in numbers, we know how to do it.

A useful reminder as the opening of the second phase of ticket sales for the great sporting event looms on Thursday, May 11, a century after the previous edition of the Summer Games in France, in Paris, in 1924. .

For many, the memory of the first phase is still fresh and bitter. The sale of tickets in packs – where you could buy, three times, from one to six tickets –, to choose from a panel of sports disciplines fluctuating according to the online purchase procedure, has often disconcerted, even discouraged. Especially in times of galloping inflation where spending several hundred euros, at a minimum, is not trivial.

During this first period of access to the ticket office, for Games which were intended to be “popular”, the best way to afford a little piece of the Olympic Games “at home” was to have a bank account “very good furnished”. For the second phase, a just “well stocked” account could be enough. It’s mathematical: the tickets will be sold individually and not constrained by multiples of three.

First, have a chance at the draw

The May fee schedule will be in the same waters as that in effect in February. The first served will undoubtedly be lucky enough to be offered a few places at 24 euros for the less coveted events. But do not count less than 125 euros and up to 980 euros if your intention is to say one day: “The 100 meter final of the Paris Games at the Stade de France, I was there! »

Another important data for sesame hunters: “only” 1.5 million places will be on sale during this second phase, against 3.25 million during the first. And the number of registrants for the draw that will open the doors of the Paris 2024 online store to you, or not, is 4 million this time, compared to 3 million during the first phase. In short, in May, you will first have to win the draw, with statistically lower chances than in February, to obtain the right to have fun.

