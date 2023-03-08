news-txt”>

Unanimous go-ahead from the Culture Commission of the Senate for a resolution committing the government to support the candidacy put forward by the FIGC for the organization of the final phase of the UEFA European Football Championship Euro 2032. The document, presented to the commission by the rapporteur Filippo Melchiorre (FdI) provides, among other things, for the adoption of “every appropriate initiative within one’s own competence that enhances the national interest with respect to this event and related legacy”. The government also undertakes “to guarantee the necessary support for the improvement of sports infrastructures and again “to take initiatives in order to favor the promotion of the territories concerned and their greater visibility at an international level, also with a view to enhancing the immense cultural heritage present in the candidate cities to host the sporting event”.

“It is a political act of great value, because it is unanimous and transversal”. The president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, welcomes the approval of the resolution, by the 7th commission of the Senate, in support of the Italian candidacy for the organization of the 2032 European championships.

“We are finalizing a serious and credible dossier, which we will present in a month – continues Gravina -; this important political commitment reinforces the path we have traced and which sees us at work every day with the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, who shares our same goal.

The candidacy stems from a vision that is being developed, organizing EURO 2032 can help give a development perspective to Italian football and to the entire country system.

I thank the president of the Commission, Roberto Marti, all the members and in particular the first signatory, sen. Filippo Melchiorre, who with great responsibility and sense of the institutions has personally committed himself to achieving this result”.

With the approved resolution – the Federcalcio reports – the 7th Commission of the Senate commits the Government to “support and qualify the candidacy put forward by the FIGC for the organization of the final phase of the UEFA EURO 2032 European football championship, assuming any appropriate initiative on its own expertise that enhances the national interest in that event and its legacy”. As well as to “consequently guarantee the necessary support for the improvement of sports infrastructures in the context of urban regeneration projects, without consuming new territory, also through the configuration of tools that favor the allocation and/or the finding of suitable financial resources , public and private and identifying procedures that ensure the completion of the interventions within the times required by UEFA, also through a centralization and simplification of the same procedures, changing methods already adopted on the occasion of projects and/or events deemed of national interest”.