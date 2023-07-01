Senegalese forward Ndiaye became the first summer reinforcement of Zlín footballers

Ndiaye spent the spring part in the fourth French league and scored 12 goals in 14 matches. Earlier in the fall, he scored 11 goals in nine games in the fifth highest competition. The tall Senegalese player can be used in multiple positions, he can play on both wings and at the tip of the attack. According to the Zlín website, he has two starts and one goal for the national team.

“I am very happy that I have agreed on a contract with Zlín. I believe that I will fulfill the expectations and help the team with my performances and especially with the goals. My place is in the 16, where I can find a place, the ball and score a goal,” said Ndiaye.

✍️ EL HADJI LATYR NDIAYE | “I believe that I will fulfill the expectations, I will help the team with my performances and especially with my goals. I’m already looking forward to my first match in front of the fans.” The new reinforcement headed to Letná from France and tomorrow you will be able to see her in action as part of the preparatory match with Opava#novaposila pic.twitter.com/ZaLfCCxJaz — FC TRINITY Zlín (@footballzlin) June 30, 2023

