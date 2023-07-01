Home » Senegalese forward Ndiaye became the first summer reinforcement of Zlín footballers
Senegalese forward Ndiaye became the first summer reinforcement of Zlín footballers

Senegalese forward Ndiaye became the first summer reinforcement of Zlín footballers

Ndiaye spent the spring part in the fourth French league and scored 12 goals in 14 matches. Earlier in the fall, he scored 11 goals in nine games in the fifth highest competition. The tall Senegalese player can be used in multiple positions, he can play on both wings and at the tip of the attack. According to the Zlín website, he has two starts and one goal for the national team.

“I am very happy that I have agreed on a contract with Zlín. I believe that I will fulfill the expectations and help the team with my performances and especially with the goals. My place is in the 16, where I can find a place, the ball and score a goal,” said Ndiaye.

