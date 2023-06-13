Serbe Rajakovic new coach of the Toronto Raptors

Darko Rajakovic is the new coach of the Toronto Raptors. The 44-year-old succeeds the dismissed Nick Nurse, who served five seasons, at the National Basketball Association (NBA) club.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Petre Thomas



The Raptors had failed with the Viennese Jakob Pöltl in the play-in against the Chicago Bulls. It is unclear whether Pöltl will stay in Toronto, the 27-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June. Rajakovic was most recently an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies.