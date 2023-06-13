Home » Serbe Rajakovic new coach of the Toronto Raptors
Sports

Serbe Rajakovic new coach of the Toronto Raptors

by admin
Serbe Rajakovic new coach of the Toronto Raptors

Darko Rajakovic is the new coach of the Toronto Raptors. The 44-year-old succeeds the dismissed Nick Nurse, who served five seasons, at the National Basketball Association (NBA) club.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Petre Thomas

The Raptors had failed with the Viennese Jakob Pöltl in the play-in against the Chicago Bulls. It is unclear whether Pöltl will stay in Toronto, the 27-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June. Rajakovic was most recently an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies.

See also  Bay Area Vegan Cheese Company Miyoko’s Creamery Is Suing Its Founder, Alleging Trade Secret Theft

You may also like

Sampdoria: working to get the definitive ok from...

Nottingham attacks: More important things than tennis, says...

Big challenges await Czech softball, and the return...

New Milan stadium in San Donato. The mayor:...

NHL team Ottawa gets new owner

Vinicius will have a documentary on Netflix

Adrian Mannarino dominates Arthur Fils in the first...

Quality that hasn’t been around for a long...

Rachel Furness: Northern Ireland midfielder signs new Bristol...

Discus thrower Weißhaidinger in Turku in third place

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy