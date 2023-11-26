SERGIO RAMOS put on a show, was sent off and SEVILLA fell to Real Sociedad 2-1 | La Liga – ESPN Deportes

Sergio Ramos put on a show, but ultimately saw himself sent off as his Sevilla side fell to Real Sociedad 2-1 in La Liga action. The fiery defender’s red card made him the player with the most red cards in La Liga history, with a staggering 21 red cards in the top flight and 30 in total.

Diego Alonso, manager of Sevilla, expressed his disbelief at Ramos’s sending off, stating “Ramos’s is not red and Navas’s is poorly managed.” Meanwhile, Lucas Ocampos didn’t mince his words, criticizing LaLiga for allowing higher-ranking teams to make controversial statements.

The match was highly eventful, with Ramos’s theatrics adding to the drama. Despite Sevilla’s best efforts, they couldn’t overcome Real Sociedad, who clinched the 2-1 victory. This defeat adds further pressure to Sevilla’s already uncertain season.

