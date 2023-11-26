Home » SERGIO RAMOS put on a show, was sent off and SEVILLA fell to Real Sociedad 2-1 | La Liga – ESPN Deportes
Sports

SERGIO RAMOS put on a show, was sent off and SEVILLA fell to Real Sociedad 2-1 | La Liga – ESPN Deportes

by admin
SERGIO RAMOS put on a show, was sent off and SEVILLA fell to Real Sociedad 2-1 | La Liga – ESPN Deportes

Sergio Ramos put on a show, but ultimately saw himself sent off as his Sevilla side fell to Real Sociedad 2-1 in La Liga action. The fiery defender’s red card made him the player with the most red cards in La Liga history, with a staggering 21 red cards in the top flight and 30 in total.

Diego Alonso, manager of Sevilla, expressed his disbelief at Ramos’s sending off, stating “Ramos’s is not red and Navas’s is poorly managed.” Meanwhile, Lucas Ocampos didn’t mince his words, criticizing LaLiga for allowing higher-ranking teams to make controversial statements.

The match was highly eventful, with Ramos’s theatrics adding to the drama. Despite Sevilla’s best efforts, they couldn’t overcome Real Sociedad, who clinched the 2-1 victory. This defeat adds further pressure to Sevilla’s already uncertain season.

For full coverage and more details on this intense match, visit Google News.

See also  Gianluigi Buffon, one of the most famous goalkeepers in the world, announces the end of his career

You may also like

Basketball, third consecutive victory for Passalacqua Ragusa

Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola: The big coaching...

Confirmed formations for the La Liga match

ITALIAN SPRINT & RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bundesliga: Double packer Guirassy keeps Stuttgart on course...

Mattia Furlani won the silver medal in the...

Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC still have a...

Messi, Inter Miami and Neymar’s resounding phrase that...

Sedici Gradoni Teramo: «we fold our banner»

Football, Bundesliga: Two awake moments are enough for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy