The Mental Health Struggle of Medical Students: A Pending Subject in Medical Education

The Mental Health of Medicine Students: A Pending Issue

Mental health is a concern among medicine students, with a recent survey of 5,000 university students revealing some troubling statistics. The survey found that 41 percent of students suffered from depressive symptoms, while 24 percent experienced anxiety. This raises questions about the impact of the demanding nature of medical education on the mental well-being of these students.

Tessa Parrilla, a medical student, shared her experience of feeling her mental health suffer, especially her self-esteem, after her first exam. She expressed feelings of inadequacy despite passing the exam and noticed a significant change in her self-perception compared to her previous academic achievements. The syllabus density and the pressure to perform well have been highlighted as major stress factors for medical students.

Maria Grande Aguerri, a family doctor with almost twenty years of experience, also shared her struggles with self-esteem when she started at the university. She emphasized the high demands and competitiveness among colleagues as significant stress factors.

According to medical professionals, medical students are more prone to mental pathologies due to the demanding and competitive nature of the career. The lack of preparation for dealing with the emotional stress of facing patients was also highlighted.

Guadalupe Blay, a family doctor, acknowledged the increased vulnerability of medical students to mental health issues due to the high level of requirements and the pressure they face.

Addressing these challenges, medical education experts propose the importance of vocational motivation and preparedness for coping with failure or setbacks. They recommend initiating talks and support services early in the medical training to help students understand the psychological burden that comes with the profession.

To address the mental health needs of medical students, the Telematic Service for Psychological Support for Medical Students (sapem) was introduced at the Medical Education Congress. The service provides psycho-emotional care through a telematic platform and allows students to seek professional help anonymously.

Additionally, the Care Program for Sick Doctors (Paime) has been in place for over three decades to support medical professionals facing mental health issues.

While this information may contain statements and data from health professionals and institutions, it is important to consult a healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

