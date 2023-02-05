Home Sports Serie A 18th day | Bertram Derthona – OpenJobMetis Varese 54-54 at 20′
Sports

Serie A 18th day | Bertram Derthona – OpenJobMetis Varese 54-54 at 20′

by admin
Serie A 18th day | Bertram Derthona – OpenJobMetis Varese 54-54 at 20′

The high-ranking challenge that takes place this afternoon at the PalaFerraris in Casale Monferrato. Guest of Bertram Derthona the OpenJobMetis Varese. The two teams met a month ago, in the first leg, and the Piedmontese prevailed 89-88. Ex on duty Tyler Cain while Demonte Harper will be out of the game among the hosts.

FIRST FOURTH

Absent Demonte Harper is Candi to take the place in the quintet alongside the usual four Christon, Daum, Macura and Cain. Guest response with Ross, Woldetensae, Owens, Brown and Johnson. Just the latter breaks the deadlock with a “bomb” before Macura’s basket in a start with many shooting errors. The guests, as always this season, set their own pace by leading 9-15 after five minutes. An advantage that becomes even eleven lengths (9-20) forcing Ramondino to time out. Bertram’s reaction is signed by Christon in a quarter that ends 20-23.

SECOND FOURTH

Tavernelli regains parity by immediately scoring from three points before a new basket by Christon for overtaking (25-23). An overbearing punch from Owens restores a situation of absolute balance. Elastic competition that continues with Tortona who extends by a few points only to be always promptly reached by OpenJobMetis (36-36). Game that heats up at an environmental level, double coach for Johnson and Daum in a highly intense challenge with the two teams resting on the result of 54-54.

See also  Today's WTT Budapest Championship July 20 schedule schedule Chen Meng and Ma Long will play live broadcast time-Minnan Net

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Spezia-Naples (0-3) – Sportellate.it

Getting back in shape after the Christmas Eve...

Firm your buttocks naturally | Discover the best...

AC Milan presents the second drop of the...

Tim down, reports from all over Italy. “International...

Verona-Lazio, the probable formations

Osimhen: “Match faced with the right concentration” –...

Thailand Open: Heather Watson into first quarter-final in...

goals from Kvaratskhelia and two goals from Osimhen-...

NASCAR bans Ross Chastain ‘Hail Melon’ move at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy