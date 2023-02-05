The high-ranking challenge that takes place this afternoon at the PalaFerraris in Casale Monferrato. Guest of Bertram Derthona the OpenJobMetis Varese. The two teams met a month ago, in the first leg, and the Piedmontese prevailed 89-88. Ex on duty Tyler Cain while Demonte Harper will be out of the game among the hosts.

FIRST FOURTH

Absent Demonte Harper is Candi to take the place in the quintet alongside the usual four Christon, Daum, Macura and Cain. Guest response with Ross, Woldetensae, Owens, Brown and Johnson. Just the latter breaks the deadlock with a “bomb” before Macura’s basket in a start with many shooting errors. The guests, as always this season, set their own pace by leading 9-15 after five minutes. An advantage that becomes even eleven lengths (9-20) forcing Ramondino to time out. Bertram’s reaction is signed by Christon in a quarter that ends 20-23.

SECOND FOURTH

Tavernelli regains parity by immediately scoring from three points before a new basket by Christon for overtaking (25-23). An overbearing punch from Owens restores a situation of absolute balance. Elastic competition that continues with Tortona who extends by a few points only to be always promptly reached by OpenJobMetis (36-36). Game that heats up at an environmental level, double coach for Johnson and Daum in a highly intense challenge with the two teams resting on the result of 54-54.