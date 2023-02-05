Home World Picture books of the year 2022-2023 – Mondolinguo
Download and print colorful posters to discover and learn colors in French throughout the year!

Every month, I will post a new document with a new theme to discover!

These posters can also decorate your classroom throughout the year. Posters are available in two versions and if you want your learners to color them, black and white versions are available as a bonus (next year).

Of course, you can always download the posters published in 2020 on the blog!

See you soon, Tiphanie

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
