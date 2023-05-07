16 year old dying

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Road accident in Sicily, in Milazzo. This afternoon, two scooters collided in via Palmara. Due to the violent impact, a 16-year-old girl, who was traveling on the saddle of a Scarabeo with a friend, struggled between life and death at the Messina Polyclinic.…

