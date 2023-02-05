Nasdaq tops for another week – Emerging Markets index in red
by Andrea Gennai
On the stock markets, the United States continues to reduce the strength gap with Europe thanks to technology. Also in the last week the Nasdaq continues to lead with a progress of 3.3% (+1.6% for the S&P 500). The Old Continent follows with the Dax up by 2.1% and the Ftse Mib by 1.6 percent. Japan is at a standstill while emerging markets are losing ground with the area index down by 1.2 per cent. After a very busy week on the data and events front, the next…
See also Starace: "It is unrealistic to rethink nuclear power in Italy". But Bombassei embraces the idea