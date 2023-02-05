Listen to the audio version of the article

On the stock markets, the United States continues to reduce the strength gap with Europe thanks to technology. Also in the last week the Nasdaq continues to lead with a progress of 3.3% (+1.6% for the S&P 500). The Old Continent follows with the Dax up by 2.1% and the Ftse Mib by 1.6 percent. Japan is at a standstill while emerging markets are losing ground with the area index down by 1.2 per cent. After a very busy week on the data and events front, the next…