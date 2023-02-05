Home Business Stock exchanges, Wall Street closes the gap with Europe. The Emergents trudge
Stock exchanges, Wall Street closes the gap with Europe. The Emergents trudge

Stock exchanges, Wall Street closes the gap with Europe. The Emergents trudge

ServiceMarket analysis

Nasdaq tops for another week – Emerging Markets index in red

by Andrea Gennai

On the stock markets, the United States continues to reduce the strength gap with Europe thanks to technology. Also in the last week the Nasdaq continues to lead with a progress of 3.3% (+1.6% for the S&P 500). The Old Continent follows with the Dax up by 2.1% and the Ftse Mib by 1.6 percent. Japan is at a standstill while emerging markets are losing ground with the area index down by 1.2 per cent. After a very busy week on the data and events front, the next…

