Empoli is the first Serie A team to take the field in this pre-season. Large victory for Zanetti’s team, who beat Castelfiorentino United 10-0: braces for Piccoli, Fazzini and Crociata. The next Serie A teams to play will be Roma, Genoa, Frosinone, Monza and Sassuolo. Here is the schedule for all the summer friendlies

MEETINGS AND RETREATS OF ALL TEAMS

