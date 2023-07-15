San Jorge de Pereira University Hospital among the Best in Colombia

The San Jorge de Pereira University Hospital obtained outstanding recognition by being included in the ranking of the best health institutions in Colombia. This distinction is made annually by the North American magazine Newsweek and the global data firm Statista.

According to the ranking of the best hospitals in the world 2023, the San Jorge University Hospital is positioned as the best care center in Pereira, the second best in the coffee region and the fifth most important public hospital in Colombia.

The ranking is based on various factors evaluated, including quality parameters, user satisfaction levels, the perception of well-being after the care received, hygiene measures and the quality of treatment for specific conditions and financial aspects.

Javier Alejandro Gaviria Murillo, manager of the San Jorge University Hospital, expressed his satisfaction with this recognition and highlighted the importance of quality indicators, as well as the satisfaction and perception of well-being of hospital users: “This is a recognition based on quality parameters, some quality indicators. In addition, the recognition of our users in terms of the satisfaction of each of our users and also the perception of well-being after care within our hospital.

Likewise, Gaviria Murillo took the opportunity to recognize the hard daily work of the workers at the care center: “It is very important to recognize all the people who work in the hospital, all our employees.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

