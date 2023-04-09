Closed the first group of matches of the twenty-fifth day of LBA Serie A UnipolSai. Two of the top three in the standings fall: Virtus with Naples at home and Tortona in Venice. Olimpia Milano, engaged in the Easter afternoon with Pesaro, can climb to -2 from the top and immediately detach the Piedmontese.

Sassari rises in fourth position, which we remember was out of the eight of the Italian Cup after the first round, Venice and Trento are growing.

On the background Reggio Emilia and Naples win, Verona and Scafati remain on the background, which however takes the field on Tuesday with Brindisi.

RESULTS

Banco di Sardegna Sassari – NutriBullet Treviso Basket 81-68

Dolomiti Energia Trentino – Basketball Trieste 85-68

Umana Reyer Venice – Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona 89-80

Virtus Segafredo Bologna – GeVi Napoli Basket 81-89

Openjobmetis Varese – UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 81-85

Germani Brescia – Tezenis Verona 88-79

Sunday: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan – Carpegna Ham Pesaro (17.00)

Tuesday: Givova Scafati – Happy Casa Brindisi (8.30pm)

CLASSIFICATION

1 Virtus Segafredo Bologna 38 19/6

2 EA7 Emporio Armani Milan 34 17/7

3 Bertram Yachts Derthona Tortona 34 17/8

4 Banco di Sardegna Sassari 30 15/10

5 Openjobmetis Varese 28 14/11

6 Happy Casa Brindisi 26 13/11

7 Dolomites Energy Trentino 26 13/12

8 Human Reyer Venice 26 13/12

9 Carpegna Ham Pesaro 24 12/12

10 Germani Brescia 22 11/14

11 Basketball Trieste 20 10/15

12 NutriBullet Treviso Basket 20 10/15

13 UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia 18 9/16

14 GeVi Napoli Basket 18 9/16

15 Givova Scafati 16 8/16

16 Tezenis Verona 16 8/17