In the 19th round of Serie A, AC Milan lost 0-4 away to Lazio, and suffered 5 wins in all competitions.

In the 4th minute, Zaccani dribbled the ball in from the left side of the front court and then crossed. . In the 37th minute, Marusic moved forward to the right side of the penalty area. After receiving a through pass, he rushed in front of the Milan defender and shot a close corner. Tatarusanu blocked it and the ball hit the post and popped out. Zaccani added The shot was successful and Lazio led Milan 2-0. In the 67th minute, Felipe Anderson crossed after breaking through the left side of the penalty area. Pedro in the middle was kicked from behind by Kalulu when he shot. The referee awarded Lazio a penalty kick and Alberto scored the ball. In the 75th minute, Zaccani dribbled the ball from the left side of the front court to the penalty area. Facing the defense of the two, he chose an inverted triangle pass back. Luis Alberto received the ball and sent a wonderful pass. Push and break the goal.

Lazio starting: 94-Providell, 77-Marusic (78’29-Lazzari), 15-Casal, 13-Romanoli, 23-Hisai, 21-Milinkov Qi (83’88-Basic), 32-Cataldi (87’6-Marcos Antonio), 10-Luis Alberto, 9-Pedro (78’18-Luca Romero) , 7-Felipe Anderson, 20-Zakani.

AC Milan starting: 1-Tatarusanu, 2-Calabria, 20-Kaluru, 23-Tomori (24’24-Kyar), 21-Dest, 8-Tona Leigh, 4-Ben Nasser, 30-Mesias (59’56-Sale Marcos), 10-Dias (60’90-Dequetrare), 17-Leo (78′ 12-Rebic), 9-Giroud (60’27-Origi).