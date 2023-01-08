Original title: Serie A-Chiesa assisted Danilo to score Juventus 1-0 and won eight consecutive victories

CCTV News: In the early morning of January 8, Beijing time, in the 17th round of Serie A, Juventus defeated Udinese 1-0 with Danilo’s goal and won 8 consecutive league victories.

In the 18th minute, Bekao received a cross from his teammate on the right side of the small penalty area and scored with a header. Szczesny miraculously saved the ball.

In the 35th minute, Di Maria took the ball at the top of the penalty area and suddenly took a long shot.

In the 38th minute, Miretti made a straight pass to Keane who was inserted into the right side of the penalty area. The latter faced the goalkeeper’s volley and the ball was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 52nd minute, Di Maria volleyed from the right side of the penalty area and was blocked. The ball reached Keane. Keane turned around and volleyed the ball over the crossbar.

In the 74th minute, Beto received a pass from Arslan in the penalty area and shot over the crossbar with one foot.

In the 86th minute, Chiesa received a pass from Paredes near the bottom line on the left side of the penalty area and made a cross pass to the goal. Danilo followed up and scored an empty goal. Juventus 1-0 Udinese.

In the 92nd minute, Chiesa took the ball on the left side of the front court, dribbled the ball into the penalty area, volleyed after continuous shaking, and the shot was blocked.

At the end of the game, Juventus beat Udinese 1-0 and won eight consecutive league victories.