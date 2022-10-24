Audero saves a penalty from Dessers at the start of the match, Alvini’s team remains the only one without a win in the championship

From our correspondent Matteo Pierelli

The play-off between the last two goes to Sampdoria who find their first victory of the season thanks to a header by a defender, Colley, who in the 78th minute makes the most of an assist from Manolo Gabbiadini’s kiss. Stankovic’s team thus leaves the last position to Cremonese who had had a penalty kick after only five minutes of play, badly thrown by Dessers. For the blucerchiati, followed in Cremona by more than 3 thousand fans, a victory of vital importance (Lecce fourth last is only two points above), while Cremonese sinks further and further and Alvini’s position becomes very delicate.

The key — The grigiorossi took the field with the three-man defense, to allow Sernicola and Valeri to push on the flanks. Stankovic instead opted for a rather offensive 4-2-3-1 with Murru teaming up with Rincon in front of the defense and Caputo as the only striker supported by the trio Sabiri, Pussetto and Djuricic. Cremonese is the best starting point. The grigiorossi press high and do not give breath to the Sampdoria maneuver. And after five minutes they already have a big break. Maresca, after being called by the Var Fourneau, concedes a penalty kick for a stomp from Amione to Okereke. But from the spot Dessers shoots badly at half height and Audero saves. Cremonese tried to immediately forget that mistake also because Sampdoria took particular care not to reveal themselves too much. So here again Dessers fired high from a good position in the 25th minute. The first shot of the guests instead came only in the 39th minute with a weak conclusion by Caputo saved without problems by Carnesecchi. Shortly thereafter the red-gray goalkeeper was pushed harder by Sabiri after a mistake by Lochoshvili. The first half ended with another save from Audero from Sernicola’s header. See also Tomorrow the foilist will be standard-bearer at the inauguration

Decide Colley — In the second half Stankovic removes Murru (for Augello) and Verre (Villar) but the Cremonese is still starting better. And with Pickel he goes very close to the advantage twice: good Audero to say no twice. But it is Sampdoria in the 62nd minute to eat a sensational goal with Gabbiadini who all alone in front of the door weakly throws at Carnesecchi. It was the prelude to Sampdoria’s goal, which came after an action elaborated and concluded on the net by Colley. At that point Stankovic’s team checked, while Cremonese didn’t even have the strength to try and in the end she took the whistles of the corner.

October 24, 2022 (change October 24, 2022 | 20:47)

