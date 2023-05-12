Serie A, Inter-Sassuolo on the pitch at 8.45 pm – Football

On the field Inter-Sassuolo

Inter are back on the pitch in the championship to try to put a padlock, or almost, on qualifying for the next one Champions League, trying not to hold his head too much on the return match against Milan on Tuesday. In fact, Sassuolo arrives at San Siro, who already played a trick on Simone Inzaghi’s men last year at the Meazza.

A delicate challenge, because it arrives in the middle of the two semi-final matches of the Champions League against the Rossoneri cousins ​​who can only have a significant weight on the head and legs of Lautaro and his companions. But also why the neroverdi are a bete noire for Inter at the San Siro. Suffice it to say that at the Meazza the Nerazzurri have found only one victory against the Emilians in their last seven league games and in total they have won only three times in nine matches, the first two of which in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

Probable lineups:

Inter (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 33 D’Ambrosio, 6 De Vrii, 95 Bastoni; 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 22 Mkhitaryan, 12 Bellanova; 11 Correa, 90 Lukaku (21 Cordaz, 24 Onana, 2 Dumfries, 5 Gagliardini, 8 Gosens, 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro, 14 Asllani, 15 Acerbi, 20 Calhanoglu, 32 Dimarco, 45 Carboni). All.: S. Inzaghi.

Disqualified: none.

Be wary: Acerbi, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan.

Out: Skriniar.

Sassuolo (4-3-3): 47 Consigli, 22 Toljan, 3 Erlic, 44 Tressoldi, 6 Rogerio, 16 Frattesi, 27 Lopez, 7 Henrique, 10 Berardi, 9 Pinamonti, 45 Laurientè. (25 Pegolo, 64 Russo, 21 Zortea, 3 Marchizza, 13 Ferrari, 19 Romagna, 14 Obiang, 42 Thorstvedt, 8 Harroui, 15 Ceide, 11 Alvarez, 20 Bajrami, 92 Defrel). All.: Dionysus.

Disqualified: none.

Be wary: Thorstvedt, Frattesi.

Out: Muldur. Referee: Matteo Marcenaro from Genoa

Snai shares: 5.25; 1.40; 7.00