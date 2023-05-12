Won silver medal in Youth Pan American

In Manizales, the Pan-American Youth Weightlifting Championship was held, where the Risaraldense athlete Jhoan Hurtado stood out with a great performance by winning a silver medal, sending a special dedication message after his obtained medal and thanks.

“At the end of the Youth Pan American event, I want to thank the Risaralda Governorate for this silver medal, the municipal and departmental secretariat of sports for all the support throughout this process. I would also like to thank my coach Luz Adriana Soto, who has always been there from the beginning, and my teammates for all their support.” express.