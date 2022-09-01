Original title: Serie A: Juventus beat Spezia Samp to equalize Lazio

Xinhua News Agency, Rome, August 31 (Li Mengqing) The fourth round of the Italian Football League continued on the 31st. Juventus defeated Spezia 2:0 at home, and Lazio was equalized by Sampdoria 1:1 away.

In Juventus’ match against Spezia, Vlahovic was the same as when he played against Roma in the previous round. In the ninth minute, he scored a free kick again, and the home team came out on top. A few minutes later, Spezia striker Jiaoxi scored a goal, but the offside was invalid. During stoppage time, Milik, who came off the bench soon after, pushed a shot from the penalty area and scored his first goal in Juventus, helping the home team to seal the victory 2:0.

Sampdoria played against Lazio at home. The visiting team scored the first goal in the 20th minute. Savic provided an assist for Immobile, who calmly sent the ball into the net in the penalty area. In the 30th minute, there was a dispute on the field. Quagliarella was double-teamed and fell in the penalty area, but the referee did not make a penalty after watching VAR, causing the home team to be dissatisfied. Sampdoria came out in full force at the end of the game, and this strong attack finally paid off. Gabbiadini scored in the penalty area during stoppage time, helping Samp to tie Lazio 1:1.

Naples played against Lecce at home. In the 24th minute, Lecce player Colombo hit a penalty kick, but because the referee had not yet whistled the goal was invalid. After that, he kicked again and was saved by goalkeeper Merrett. Two minutes later, Elmas pushed the goal to help Naples come out on top. The visiting team immediately responded with color, and Colombo scored a long-range shot in the 30th minute to equalize the score. Since then, the two teams did not score again, and finally shook hands 1:1.

In addition, Udinese beat Fiorentina 1:0 at home with Beto's goal, and Empoli drew 1:1 with Verona at home. (Finish)

