Serie A: metamorphosis and secret dreams

After twelve days of Serie A, the rankings are starting to take shape and the teams are starting to plan the future of a very long season that will soon reach the halfway point with the end of 2023 looming. The big teams are fighting for the Scudetto and a place in the Europe that counts, the two Roman teams are behind schedule with Mourinho and Sarri who could also leave Rome at the end of the season and head towards other shores.

Italian

Fiorentina’s Vincenzo Italiano he still has to find a dimension by deciding whether to place himself among the big clubs or continue to sail only in calm waters. And the Viola coach himself divides the fans, there are those who still blame him for the Conference League final lost at the last gasp against West Ham, on the other side of the fence many believe that the team’s coach Tuscany is one of the most interesting profiles of Italian football.

Gasperini

And speaking of loved and contested coaches Gian Piero Gasperini in this sense it is always at the top of the list. However, Atalanta has been perennially in the top positions of the top Italian championship for some time now, the metamorphosis from provincial to big team has come to an end, this year too the Bergamo players will fight tooth and nail for a place in Europe, with the Champions League not even too far away. Even in this year the Goddess could write important pages of history.

Thiago Motta

At the moment he is certainly one of the most appreciated coaches in Serie A, in Bologna they keep him close even if he has been compared to the big teams for some time now. Thiago Motta with his idea of ​​modern football he is literally making a place dream that hadn’t lived on the wings of enthusiasm for some time. Record attendance at the Renato dall’Ara and fans who really hope to reach a place in the European Cups. The former Inter midfielder maintains a balance of play that few have, the coach’s vision of football is revolutionary and the development of the players is the basis of the results of the Bolognese.

Palladino

Be careful not to underestimate Monza’s Raffaele Palladino, a young technician but who already seems like a veteran in terms of dedication and preparation. In Brianza they sleep soundly because the team can always get a result, even against better equipped opponents with more years of experience in the top flight.

Palladino’s boys also quietly wink at Europe, even if on paper salvation is the primary objective. The coach always keeps his feet on the ground, but in Monza they dream with open eyes.

