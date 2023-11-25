Bojayá: three members of the Gulf Clan are captured

In the last few hours, the Military Forces captured three members of the Gulf Clan in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Bojayá.

Among those captured is alias El Indio, the financial leader of this organized armed group who had been carrying out criminal actions such as extorting money from merchants, transporters and ranchers in the Darién and Atrato subregions. He was also in charge of coordinating drug trafficking routes for the mobility of drugs that leave for Central and North America through the Pacific.

In the same sense, the entry of chemical inputs for processing, which would be involved in the entire production chain of cocaine hydrochloride in the municipalities of Bojayá, Riosucio and Carmen del Darién. From the money collected from illegal finances from extortion and drug trafficking, alias El Indio financed the criminal actions of the Gulf Clan in the north of Chocó.

Alias ​​el Indio, 38 years old, twelve of them in the armed structure, had a current arrest warrant for the crime of aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime. With his arrest, this organized armed group loses an important man in its criminal and logistical structure in this part of the country.

In this military operation, two other people were also captured who had in their possession about 20 kilos of coca base paste ready to be sold, ammunition of different calibers, communications equipment and documents.

